The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County wants to hear from businesses.
EDASC is launching an effort to develop and implement the Skagit County Economic Recovery Plan, a countywide playbook guiding economic renewal in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses can go to skagit.org to complete the Skagit County COVID-19 Economic Impact Survey by July 3.
“This survey will serve as an invaluable starting point for developing the strategic plan,” EDASC Economic Development Manager Tamsin Bell said in a news release. “Creating this open dialogue with the business community is essential to developing programs designed for their benefit.”
The strategic plan includes formation of action committees, including those representing different sectors and addressing specific economic challenges.
A soon-to-be-formed steering committee will coordinate the plan.
“Now that we’re preparing and hoping to emerge into a cautious Phase 2, we are going to pivot from the main activities of the past three months — critical emergency efforts to find funds and resources to help businesses survive — to forming a short and long-range plan for the new normal, as we collectively define it for Skagit’s regional economy,” EDASC CEO John Sternlicht said in the release.
“We are going to join forces to arrive at adaptive strategies to meet current and new market needs as well as workplace requirements and realities. Together we will forge a new, more resilient, equitable and sustainable economy for our region.”
After completing the survey, businesses may receive follow-up and direct support from EDASC addressing their unique challenges.
For questions, contact Bell at tamsin@skagit.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.