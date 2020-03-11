The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County wants to know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting businesses in Skagit County.
“Companies in tourism, travel, hospitality, retail, professional services, manufacturing, and many other sectors are already feeling the negative impacts of COVID-19, whether from fewer customers, breaks in the supply chain, or workplace issues,” EDASC CEO John Sternlicht wrote Wednesday on the organization’s website.
EDASC is asking businesses to complete a worksheet describing the economic harm resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. Sternlicht said the information will help state and federal legislators, and local leaders better understand how to address the impacts.
Businesses can email the completed form to office@skagit.org. The form can be found at bit.ly/2vhmuq0
On Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee issued new rules to aid workers and businesses affected by COVID-19.
“These rules enhance the flexibility of the unemployment insurance program,” a news release from Inslee states. “The rules will help relieve the burden of temporary layoffs, isolation and quarantine by ensuring unemployment benefits are available to individuals whose employment has been impacted directly by COVID-19.”
Assistance is also available to employers affected by COVID-19.
The governor’s office has compiled a list of resources for impacted businesses at governor.wa.gov/issues/issues/covid-19-resources/covid-19-resources-businesses-and-workers
The Association of Washington Business has compiled a list of COVID-19 resources at awb.org/covid-19-resources/
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.