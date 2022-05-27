An Edison Elementary School student walks through Bow Cemetery on Friday while holding an American flag. Students from the school visited the cemetery to place flags at the graves of veterans in honor of Memorial Day.
BOW — Eighth graders from Edison Elementary School visited Bow Cemetery on Friday to mark the graves of veterans with American flags.
Their visit came three days before Memorial Day.
“I think it’s just a great opportunity for them to kind of really understand what the day is all about and get that opportunity to honor veterans,” said James Palmer, a teacher at Edison Elementary. “This, I think, makes it a lot more real for them.”
After placing a flag at the gravestone of each veteran buried at the cemetery, the students checked off the names on their list.
Students often have family members buried in the cemetery, as well, said Scott Terrell, a Bow Cemetery district commissioner. This provides an opportunity for students to connect with their community on a different level.
Students Gabby Chandler and Ollie Wiktorski placed flags at the graves of family members. Two of Chandler’s uncles served in the Vietnam War.
“Knowing that somebody in my family fought for our freedom, it makes me honored to know that they were part of my family,” Wiktorski said.
Chandler said it was an honor to have the opportunity to pay her respects to the veterans.
Palmer said he was impressed with how the students went about the task.
“It really quickly kind of quiets down. There’s just a real kind of reverence for it,” he said. “... That’s something you don’t typically get with an eighth-grade student.”
The Edison Elementary tradition of having the eighth graders place flags on veteran gravestones helps students connect with the real meaning of Memorial Day — something that is easily lost among among Memorial Day sales and barbecues, Terrell said.
