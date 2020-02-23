LIVESTOCK SCHOLARSHIP: High school seniors who desire to pursue studies toward a career in the animal, agriculture or technical fields are eligible to apply for the eighth annual $500 J&J Livestock Scholarship.
The scholarship focuses on student service in the community, achievements, future plans and academic standings.
Applications are available at J&J Livestock, 38760 Highway 20, Concrete, 98237.
Applications are due by April 19. Winner will be notified by May 12.
SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH: The Mount Vernon School District is inviting the community to participate in its superintendent search.
Six semifinalists will be interviewed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 29 at Madison Elementary School, 907 E. Fir Street. Each candidate’s interview will start on the hour, with a break from noon to 1 p.m.
The three finalists from the Feb. 29 interviews will be interviewed in a community forum over three nights — from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. March 2, March 3 and March 5 — at Mount Vernon High School, 314 N. 9th Street. Each candidate will appear on a separate night.
The community will be invited to give feedback after each meeting.
SCHOLARSHIP: Cascade Warbirds, an organization that promotes the restoration, preservation, operation and public display of historically significant military aircraft, is offering scholarships for private pilot ground school to inspire young people to become the aviation pioneers of tomorrow.
Cascade Warbirds has teamed with Galvin Flying at Boeing Field to provide scholarship recipients with tuition, books, supplies and two introductory instructional flights.
The ground school portion comprises classroom lectures, visual presentations, group discussions, practical exercises and field trips.
Completion of this private pilot ground school will qualify students to take the FAA private pilot written exam.
This scholarship is available to students ages 16 to 21 at the time of award.
Visit cascadewarbirds.org/youth/ for the application. The deadline to apply is Feb. 29.
RECOGNITION NOMINATIONS: The Sedro-Woolley School District is seeking nominations for its annual recognition program that honors those who have dedicated themselves to the district and community.
Nominees can be individuals outside or within the school district who have rendered outstanding service or demonstrated loyal support and outstanding accomplishments in areas such as community service, academics, performing arts or athletics.
Recipients will be publicly honored at a ceremony at 7 p.m. April 16 in the high school auditorium.
The nomination packet and information can be found on the district’s website at swsd.k12.wa.us. Nominations are due by Feb. 28.
SCHOLARSHIP: The BECU Foundation is accepting applications from student members for its annual scholarships.
This year, the foundation is awarding $2,500 scholarships to 25 full-time high school seniors and undergraduates currently enrolled in accredited two-year, four-year or technical colleges or universities who play an active role in giving back to their community.
New for 2020 is that students pursuing degrees in health care, STEM or trade fields may qualify for Washington State Opportunity scholarships worth up to $22,500. This scholarship supports Washington residents on their path to high-demand careers.
Volunteer activities have included science interpretation for the Pacific Science Center, mentoring elementary school students, and providing food to homeless youth.
For more information on eligibility and to access the online application form, visit becu.org/members-matter/community-involvement/scholarships.
Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.
