SCHOLARSHIP: High school seniors with a GPA of 3.25 or better who live in Cascadia Eye service areas, including Skagit County, are eligible to apply for a $1,000 scholarship from Cascadia Eye. The scholarship is open to seniors who will attend a full-time program at a trade school, college or university.
Applications must be received by April 15.
The application consists of the application form, an essay, official transcripts and a letter of reference from a teacher or employer.
Applications may be printed at ncascade.com/practicenews/2021-scholarship-application/, picked up at high school counseling offices, or picked up at any Cascadia Eye location.
Students should email completed applications to marketing@ncascade.com, or may drop them off at any Cascadia Eye.
TRUSTEE APPOINTED: Mariko Doerner of Mount Vernon has been appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to the Skagit Valley College Board of Trustees for a term that runs through Sept. 30, 2025.
She replaces Lindsay Fiker, who recently completed 10 years on the board.
The Skagit Valley College Board of Trustees consists of five members, all residents of Skagit, Island, or San Juan counties.
HIGHLY CAPABLE PROGRAM: The Sedro-Woolley School District is accepting referrals for its Highly Capable Program.
Referral packets for students in kindergarten through the 11th grade are available at any building office, the district office or on the district website.
Forms for grades K-6 can be mailed to Hi-Cap Coordinator, Central Elementary, 601 Talcott St., Sedro-Woolley 98284; forms for grades 7–12 can be mailed to Principal Mischelle Darragh, 23953 Prairie Road, Sedro-Woolley, 98284.
K-6 forms can also be emailed to LJenkins@swsd101.org; forms for all grades 7–11 can be emailed to Mdarragh@swsd101.org.
Forms for all grade levels are due by March 31.
School offices also have referral forms available in Spanish and Russian.
For more information, contact Darragh at mdarragh@swsd101.org or at 360-855-3540, or contact the Sedro-Woolley School District office at 360-855-3500.
JOB CORPS ENROLLMENT: Cascades Job Corps Center in Sedro-Woolley is taking enrollment for its free career training programs.
Cascades Job Corps is a residential career technical training and education program funded by the U.S. Department of Labor.
To qualify, applicants must be 16 through 24 years old, have a low income, and have educational and employment barriers or deficits.
Cascades Job Corps offers trades in the fields of information technology, health care, security and protective services, office administration and culinary arts.
For more information, go to cascades.jobcorps.gov or call 360-854-2167.
KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION: The Burlington-Edison School District is beginning the process of registering kindergartners for the 2021-2022 school year.
Children must be 5 by Aug. 31 to attend. Families interested in registering a child may do so through district’s website at be.wednet.edu.
The following documents are required for registration: birth certificate, proof of residency and immunization records.
The first day of kindergarten is Sept. 7.
KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION: The Conway School District is in the process of preparing registration packets for the families of students who will enter kindergarten in the fall of 2021.
For more information, call the school office at 360-445-5785, ext. 1116, or email Kelli Hutchens at khutchens@conway.k12.wa.us.
FARM BUREAU SCHOLARSHIP: The Skagit County Farm Bureau is offering a scholarship to promote agricultural education and/or an associated agricultural field of study. The scholarship is a minimum of $1,000.
Applications are due April 1. Applications are available at all high school counseling offices or by contacting Sandra Dykstra at asdykstra@msn.com or 360-757-7430.
AWC Center for Quality Communities Scholarship: The town of Concrete is accepting applications for an Association of Washington Cities Center for Quality Communities scholarship.
The scholarship is available to students who are actively engaged in their town or city government and/or community, and plan to attend postsecondary school in fall 2021.
To be eligible, a student must be a Washington resident who is graduating from high school, home school or receiving a GED in spring/summer 2021 within the Concrete School District boundaries.
Information and application materials can be found on the town’s website at townofconcrete.com/mcouncil.php or cfqc.org. Applications are due no later than 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Completed packets can be delivered to 45672 Main St., Concrete, mailed to the Town of Concrete, P.O. Box 39, Concrete, 98237, or emailed to Andrea Fichter at andreaf@concretewa.gov.
SCHOLARSHIP: The Fidalgo Island Rotary Club is accepting applications for its annual Connie Kelley Memorial Scholarship. Scholarship amounts may vary, but will be at least $1,000 per student.
The scholarships are awarded to current residents of Fidalgo or Guemes islands who plan to begin or continue with vocational or technical education.
Applications are available on the Fidalgo Island Rotary Club website, fidalgorotary.org, or by emailing the club at fir.thefunclub@gmail.com.
SCHOLARSHIP: Cascade Warbirds, an organization that promotes the restoration, preservation, operation and public display of historically significant military aircraft, is offering scholarships for private pilot ground school to inspire young people to become the aviation pioneers of tomorrow.
These scholarships are available to students ages 16 to 21 at the time of award.
Visit cascadewarbirds.org/scholarship.htm for the application. The deadline to apply is Sunday.
MEAL PROGRAM: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County is providing “grab n’ go” meal service at several of its club locations in Skagit County. Meals are free and available to all under the age of 18.
A snack and light supper can be picked up daily Monday-Friday from 3 to 3:30 p.m. at the following locations:
n Anacortes Boys & Girls Club, City Hall basement, 904 6th St., Anacortes.
n Concrete Boys & Girls Club, 7838 S. Superior Ave., Concrete. Behind Concrete Elementary School in Portable A.
n Mount Vernon Boys & Girls Club, 1100 North LaVenture Road, Mount Vernon.
n Sedro-Woolley Boys & Girls Club, 915 McGarigle Road, Sedro-Woolley.
For more information, contact Angela Freeberg at afreeberg@skagitclubs.org or 360-419-3723, x33.
