CALENDAR CHANGE: The Anacortes School Board has approved a plan to adjust the school year so students won’t start school until later in September.
School will now start on Sept. 14 and end on June 21, the district said.
The shifted start time will allow the district and its staff more time to prepare for the upcoming school year, which will begin in an online fashion.
The district announced Friday that it is officially moving forward with a remote model, following a July 28 recommendation from the school board.
DINNER PROGRAM: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County is providing snacks and meals at more than 20 locations throughout the county.
The program includes three days worth of snacks and light suppers delivered on either Tuesday or Wednesday, and four days worth delivered on Thursday or Friday, depending on location.
Meals are free and available for those 18 or younger. Weekly ordering can be completed at skagitclubs.org.
Information: afreeberg@skagitclubs.org or 360-419-3723, x33.
