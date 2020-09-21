GRANTS TO SUPPORT STUDENT LEARNING:
The state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) will offer competitive grant opportunities to community-based organizations to support student learning during the 2020–21 school year.
The grants will be focused on supporting students and their families to engage in school-based learning, regardless of their school district’s reopening model.
Organizations must demonstrate how their work is in partnership with their local school district.
Application materials can be found on the 2020–21 Community-Based Organization Grants webpage, k12.wa.us/policy-funding.
Grant applications are due by Oct. 7.
TECHNOLOGY LOANS:
As most classes at Skagit Valley College will be held online only, the school is offering loans of laptops and internet hot spots.
Fall classes begin Tuesday.
For information about the loans, go to subjectguides.library.skagit.edu/Checkout.
Skagit Valley College will also offer expanded Wi-Fi access at several campus parking lots — Angst Hall (Lot L1) and Reeves Hall (Lot L2) in Mount Vernon, and at the Whidbey Island campus lots.
SCHOOL BOARD VACANCY:
The Conway School District is seeking applications to fill a vacancy on its school board.
Board Member Thom Sicklesteel is stepping down after 17 years of service to the district. An applicant is needed to serve the remainder of Sicklesteel’s term — through November 2021.
Anyone wishing to serve beyond November 2021 will need to file their intent to run for election with the Skagit County Auditor in May 2021.
All Conway School Board positions are at-large positions, meaning applicants can live anywhere within the school district boundaries.
Applications will be taken until Friday. The remaining four board members will interview applicants at the regular board meeting in October and select someone to fill the position.
To apply, visit the district’s website at conway.k12.wa.us/district/school_board.
MEAL PROGRAM:
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County is providing “grab n’ go” meal service at several of its Club locations across Skagit County. Meals are free and available to all under the age of 18.
A snack and light supper can be picked up daily Monday-Friday from 3-3:30 p.m. at the following locations:
n Anacortes Boys & Girls Club, City Hall Basement, 904 6th Street, Anacortes
n Concrete Boys & Girls Club, 7838 S. Superior Avenue, Concrete. Behind the Concrete Elementary School in Portable A.
n Mount Vernon Boys & Girls Club, 1100 North LaVenture Road, Mount Vernon
n Sedro Woolley Boys & Girls Club, 915 McGarigle Road, Sedro-Woolley
For more information, contact Angela Freeberg at afreeberg@skagitclubs.org or 360-419-3723, x33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.