SCHOOL BOARDS RECOGNIZED: Two Skagit County school boards have been recognized as “Boards of Distinction” by the Washington State School Directors’ Association.
The Anacortes and Mount Vernon boards were two of 25 that received the annual award. The state has 295 districts.
COLLEGE FUND: Washington’s Guaranteed Education Tuition (GET) program — a 529 prepaid tuition plan — has opened its enrollment period, providing families a fresh opportunity to start saving for future college costs while their children are young.
The enrollment period runs through May 31, with a unit purchase price of $133.
A redesigned website, wastate529.wa.gov, offers details, charts, planning tools and answers questions that families may have about the program. For more information, call 800-955-2318 or email GETInfo@wsac.wa.gov.
SCHOLARSHIP: The Fidalgo Island Rotary Club is accepting applications for its annual Connie Kelley Memorial Scholarship. Scholarship amounts may vary, but will be at least $1,000 per student.
The scholarships are awarded to current residents of Fidalgo or Guemes islands who plan to begin or continue with vocational or technical education.
Applications are available on the Fidalgo Island Rotary Club website, fidalgorotary.org, or by emailing the club at fir.thefunclub@gmail.com.
SCHOLARSHIP: Cascade Warbirds, an organization that promotes the restoration, preservation, operation and public display of historically significant military aircraft, is offering scholarships for private pilot ground school to inspire young people to become the aviation pioneers of tomorrow.
Cascade Warbirds has teamed with Galvin Flying at Boeing Field to provide scholarship recipients with tuition, books, supplies and two introductory instructional flights.
The ground school portion comprises classroom lectures, visual presentations, group discussions, practical exercises and field trips.
Completion of this private pilot ground school will qualify students to take the FAA private pilot written exam.
These scholarships are available to students ages 16 to 21 at the time of award.
Visit cascadewarbirds.org/scholarship.htm for the application. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28.
