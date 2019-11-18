ESSAY CONTEST: The Skagit County Democratic Party is hosting an essay contest open to all students in public high schools in Skagit County.
The topic is “The most pressing issue confronting America,” and the essays will be judged on topic, clarity, insight, originality, persuasiveness, style, structure and vocabulary.
Essays are due Nov. 30 with no attachments to: SCDessayentry@yahoo.com. A cover sheet should list name, addrewss, phone number and school.
First prize is $750, second prize $500 and third prize $250.
Information: Pat Edwards, 360-755-9467
OPEN ENROLLMENT: Cascades Job Corps College and Career Academy has immediate openings for those seeking free career training in leading industries such as health care and information technology.
Offered by the U.S. Department of Labor, Job Corps is the largest nationwide residential career technical training and education program in the country and has been operating for more than 50 years.
The program helps those ages 16 through 24 complete their high school education, earn college credits, train for meaningful careers, and connect with employment, apprenticeship, military, or higher education opportunities.
Job Corps centers also provide on-campus housing, nutritious meal options, basic medical care, uniforms and class supplies, and enrichment and recreation activities.
Job Corps is an open-entry and open-exit program that accepts new students on a weekly basis. For information, visit jobcorps.gov, or call 800-733-JOBS.
