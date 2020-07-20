RUNNING START INFORMATION NIGHT: Families of soon-to-be high school juniors and seniors interested in earning college credit by participating in the Running Start program through Skagit Valley College are invited to attend a virtual information session from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Information: skagit.edu/runningstart
To register: skagitvalley.secure.force.com/events/#/list
MARINE TRADES INFORMATION NIGHT: Those interested in learning about Skagit Valley College’s marine trades training programs are invited to attend a virtual information session from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Faculty and staff will give information about education and employment options in three areas: propulsion, vessel systems and composites
Financial aid, scholarships and emergency funding are available.
Information: skagit.edu/marine
To register: sforce.co/3fHmwJS
HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL: The Anacortes School District has chosen Kecia Fox to be interim principal at the high school for the 2020-2021 school year. Fox has served as assistant principal at the high school for the past six years and as Cap Sante High School administrator for the past four years.
CURRICULUM ADOPTION: The Anacortes School District is looking for input on potential new curriculum.
The two proposed curriculum are EL Education for elementary school literacy and Illustrative Mathematics for high school math.
Extensive information about the EL Education literacy program can be found at eleducation.org
Parents can complete a survey about EL Education curriculum here: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeP3cyqr2MpfSwGukQBfTol2-W4Iw0WKEuskep7pgEKNPEboQ/viewform
Illustrative Mathematics curriculum materials are available at illustrativemathematics.org
Parents can complete a survey about Illustrative Mathematics here: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScN7ChmK0oSxQXfY454ifJPEB6h9FLuw5k9l-cS5MGd1EAoBg/viewform
EQUITY FORUM: The Anacortes School District will host a community forum regarding equity from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 1.
The meeting will be held virtually over the conferencing app Zoom because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The forum is designed to be an opportunity for students, staff, alumni and community members to engage with the district on its equity policy, impacts to students and families, and talk about the next steps.
More information is available on the district website.
DINNER PROGRAM: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County is providing snacks and meals at more than 20 locations throughout the county.
The program includes three days worth of snacks and light suppers delivered on either Tuesday or Wednesday, and four days worth delivered on Thursday or Friday, depending on location.
Meals are free and available for those 18 or younger. Weekly ordering can be completed at skagitclubs.org.
Information: afreeberg@skagitclubs.org or 360-419-3723, x33.
SCHOLARSHIP: Soroptimist International of Sedro-Woolley is offering continuing education scholarships to Sedro-Woolley High School, State Street High School and Concrete High School graduates enrolled in academic or vocational post-high school programs.
Applications are due July 31. To apply, send a letter outlining your career plans and study goals, together with a current transcript to SI Sedro-Woolley, P.O. Box 249, Sedro-Woolley, 98284.
SCHOOL BOARD VACANCY: The La Conner School Board has a vacancy to fill.
Applicants interested in applying must reside within the District 3 boundaries, which essentially encompass the Shelter Bay area.
The opening was created by the departure of Brad Smith.
Candidates must be a citizen, a legal resident of Washington and registered to vote within District 3. Those interested should send a letter stating reasons for seeking appointment, philosophy regarding public education and a completed questionnaire from the district’s website, lcsd.wednet.edu.
Applications can be sent to Executive Assistant Cherri Kahns at P.O. Box 2103, La Conner, 98257 or ckahns@lc.k12.wa.us.
