PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION: The Y Preschool at Whitney Elementary School in Anacortes is taking enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year.
For information, visit skagitymca.org/preschool.
KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION: The Mount Vernon School District is enrolling students for its 2020-2021 kindergarten class.
Children entering kindergarten must be age 5 on or before Sept. 1.
Students can be registered online using the child’s birth certificate or passport, completed Certificate of Immunization Status, immunization record and, if applicable, parenting plan/court order and/or proof of guardianship.
For information, call 360-428-6110.
DINNER PROGRAM: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County is providing snacks and meals at more than 20 locations throughout Skagit County.
The program includes three days worth of snacks and light suppers delivered on either Tuesday or Wednesday, and four days worth delivered on Thursday or Friday, depending on location.
Meals are free and available for those 18 or younger. Weekly ordering can be completed at skagitclubs.org.
For information, contact Angela Freeberg at afreeberg@skagitclubs.org or call 360-419-3723 x33.
REGISTRATION: The Sedro-Woolley School District is taking online registration for children new to the district.
The district website has a student enrollment tab to click for more information.
Families unsure about which school their child will attend should call the transportation department at 360-855-3504 or the district office at 360-855-3500.
Families completing the online enrollment process will be asked to provide several documents. Those without access to a scanner can use their cellphone’s camera to take photos of the required documents.
Families living outside district boundaries must also complete the transfer process online. Registering online does not guarantee final acceptance.
KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION: Enrollment is open for incoming kindergartners in the Anacortes School District. Children must be age 5 on or before Aug. 31.
Students can be registered online using the child’s birth certificate or passport, completed Certificate of Immunization Status, immunization record and, if applicable, parenting plan/court order and/or proof of guardianship.
For information, call 360-503-1200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.