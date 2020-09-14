WORKER RETRAINING: Skagit Valley College’s Worker Retraining program covers the costs of tuition, books and school-related fees to help those who are unemployed.
Fall classes begin online Sept. 22.
Those who are unemployed can continue receiving unemployment benefits while attending Skagit Valley College, and can sometimes receive a benefits extension.
To enroll in the program, email Lisa Barnett at lisa.barnett@skagit.edu by Sept. 21.
TECHNOLOGY LOANS: As most classes at Skagit Valley College will be held online only, the school is offering loans of laptops and internet hot spots.
Priority checkout for Basic Education for Adults students will be Tuesday and Wednesday, with checkout open to all students beginning Thursday.
For information about the loans, go to subjectguides.library.skagit.edu/Checkout.
Skagit Valley College will also offer expanded Wi-Fi access at several campus parking lots — Angst Hall (Lot L1) and Reeves Hall (Lot L2) in Mount Vernon, and at the Whidbey Island campus lots.
SCHOOL BOARD VACANCY: The Conway School District is seeking applications to fill a vacancy on its school board.
Board Member Thom Sicklesteel is stepping down after 17 years of service to the district. An applicant is needed to serve the remainder of Sicklesteel’s term — through November 2021.
Anyone wishing to serve beyond November 2021 will need to file their intent to run for election with the Skagit County Auditor in May 2021.
All Conway School Board positions are at-large positions, meaning applicants can live anywhere within the school district boundaries.
Applications will be taken until Sept. 25. The remaining four board members will interview applicants at the regular board meeting in October and select someone to fill the position.
To apply, visit the district’s website at conway.k12.wa.us/district/school_board.
DINNER PROGRAM: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County is providing snacks and meals at more than 20 locations throughout the county.
The program includes three days worth of snacks and light suppers delivered on either Tuesday or Wednesday, and four days worth delivered on Thursday or Friday, depending on location.
Meals are free and available for those 18 or younger. Weekly ordering can be completed at skagitclubs.org.
Information: afreeberg@skagitclubs.org or 360-419-3723, x33.
