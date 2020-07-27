CURRICULUM ADOPTION: The Anacortes School District is looking for input on potential new curriculum.
The two proposed curriculum are EL Education for elementary school literacy and Illustrative Mathematics for high school math.
Extensive information about the EL Education literacy program can be found at eleducation.org
Parents can complete a survey about EL Education curriculum here: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeP3cyqr2MpfSwGukQBfTol2-W4Iw0WKEuskep7pgEKNPEboQ/viewform
Illustrative Mathematics curriculum materials are available at illustrativemathematics.org.
Parents can complete a survey about Illustrative Mathematics here: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScN7ChmK0oSxQXfY454ifJPEB6h9FLuw5k9l-cS5MGd1EAoBg/viewform
EQUITY FORUM: The Anacortes School District will host a community forum regarding equity from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 1.
The meeting will be held on the conferencing app Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The forum is designed to be an opportunity for students, staff, alumni and community members to engage with the district on its equity policy, its impacts to students and families, and to talk about the next steps.
More information is available on the district website.
DINNER PROGRAM: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County is providing snacks and meals at more than 20 locations throughout the county.
The program includes three days worth of snacks and light suppers delivered on either Tuesday or Wednesday, and four days worth delivered on Thursday or Friday, depending on location.
Meals are free and available for those 18 or younger. Weekly ordering can be completed at skagitclubs.org.
Information: afreeberg@skagitclubs.org or 360-419-3723, x33.
SCHOLARSHIP: Soroptimist International of Sedro-Woolley is offering continuing education scholarships to Sedro-Woolley High School, State Street High School and Concrete High School graduates enrolled in academic or vocational post-high school programs.
Applications are due July 31. To apply, send a letter outlining your career plans and study goals, together with a current transcript to SI Sedro-Woolley, P.O. Box 249, Sedro-Woolley, 98284.
