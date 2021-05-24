CASCADES JOB CORPS ENROLLMENT
The Cascades Job Corps Center in Sedro-Woolley is accepting applications.
Cascades Job Corps Center is a tuition-free career technical training and education program funded by the U.S. Department of Labor.
To qualify to attend, applicants must be between the ages of 16 and 24, meet income requirements (or receive government assistance), and have educational barriers.
Specifically, the Cascades Job Corps Center offers certificates in information technology (IT), office administration, health care, security and protective services, and culinary arts.
For more information, visit cascades.jobcorps.gov or reach out to local admissions counselor Morgan DeYoung at DeYoung.Morgan@jobcorps.org or 360-399-6105.
NEW MASCOT
Little Mountain Elementary School in Mount Vernon has announced it has a new school logo.
The new logo, designed by artist Eddy Sheldon, represents resilience, compassion and the eagerness to learn demonstrated by the school’s students, the district said in a news release.
“We are excited to have an updated logo for Little Mountain,” Principal Susan Husband said. “It was important to have input from our broader school community, so we asked our students, families and staff to vote on this new logo. It will be fun to have a modern logo on all of our school information and gear.”
The new logo will be effective starting the 2021-2022 school year.
EFFICIENCY GRANT
The Sedro-Woolley School District has been awarded a grant from the state Department of Commerce that will allow it to improve energy efficiency.
The district was awarded $300,000 for work on its high school HVAC system and to replace many lights with LED counterparts.
PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION
First Lutheran Preschool in Mount Vernon is registering children for the 2021-2022 school year.
Classes will be 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Children must be 3 years old by Oct. 1 and must be toilet trained.
For more information, call 360-391-8581.
