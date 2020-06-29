SCHOOL BOARD VACANCY: The La Conner School Board has a vacancy to fill.
Applicants interested in applying must reside within the District 3 boundaries, which essentially encompasses the Shelter Bay area.
The opening was created by the departure of Brad Smith.
In order to apply, candidates must be a citizen; a legal resident of Washington; and registered to vote within District 3.
Those interested in applying should send a letter that includes reasons for seeking appointment, a statement of philosophy regarding public education and a completed questionnaire that is available on the district's website, lcsd.wednet.edu.
Completed applications can be sent to Executive Assistant Cherri Kahns at P.O. Box 2103, La Conner, 98257 or ckahns@lc.k12.wa.us.
SCHOLARSHIP: Soroptimist International of Sedro-Woolley is offering continuing education scholarships to Sedro-Woolley High School, State Street High School and Concrete High School graduates currently enrolled in academic or vocational post-high school programs.
The amount of the scholarships has not yet been established.
Applications are due July 31. There is no form. To apply, send a letter outlining your career plans and study goals, together with a current transcript to to SI Sedro-Woolley, P.O. Box 249, Sedro-Woolley, 98284
SURVEY: The Sedro-Woolley RISE Community Coalition is asking parents and guardians of high school students in the Sedro-Woolley School District to complete a survey about behaviors about youth alcohol consumption in order to develop coalition programs and strategies. The survey takes about 10 minutes and is available in English at surveymonkey.com/r/BXG9BDL and Spanish at es.surveymonkey.com/r/BXQG636.
PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION: The Y Preschool at Whitney Elementary School in Anacortes is taking enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year. Information: skagitymca.org/preschool
KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION: The Mount Vernon School District is enrolling students for its 2020-2021 kindergarten class.
Children entering kindergarten must be age 5 by Sept. 1. Students can be registered online using the child’s birth certificate or passport, completed Certificate of Immunization Status, immunization record and, if applicable, parenting plan/court order and/or proof of guardianship.
Information: 360-428-6110
DINNER PROGRAM: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County is providing snacks and meals at more than 20 locations throughout the county.
The program includes three days worth of snacks and light suppers delivered on either Tuesday or Wednesday, and four days worth delivered on Thursday or Friday, depending on location.
Meals are free and available for those 18 or younger. Weekly ordering can be completed at skagitclubs.org.
Information: afreeberg@skagitclubs.org or 360-419-3723 x33
REGISTRATION: The Sedro-Woolley School District is taking online registration for children new to the district.
Families unsure about which school their child will attend should call the transportation department at 360-855-3504 or the district office at 360-855-3500.
Families completing the online enrollment process will be asked to provide several documents, either via scanner or with a cellphone camera.
Families living outside district boundaries must complete the transfer process online. Registering online does not guarantee final acceptance.
KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION: Enrollment is open for incoming kindergartners in the Anacortes School District. Children must be age 5 by Aug. 31.
Students can be registered online using the child’s birth certificate or passport, completed Certificate of Immunization Status, immunization record and, if applicable, parenting plan/court order and/or proof of guardianship.
Information: 360-503-1200
