TOWN HALL: The Anacortes School District will hold a town hall regarding its plans to return its elementary school students for more in-person learning, health department guidelines and next steps at 5:30 p.m. on May 12.
The meeting will be held in person at the district's Rice Field, 1600 20th St. Only 400 people will be able to attend. Physical distancing and facial coverings will be required.
The event will also be live streamed at: youtube.com/ahslive
Anyone planning to attend in person is asked to pre-register: https://forms.gle/zidq1MXVuTHt47Uy6
For more information, people are encouraged to contact their school principal or the district at 360-503-1211 or information@asd103.org.
PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION: First Lutheran Preschool in Mount Vernon is registering children for the 2021-2022 school year.
Classes will be 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Children must be 3 years old by Oct. 1 and must be toilet trained.
For more information, call 360-391-8581.
SCHOLARSHIP: High school seniors who choose to pursue a career working with animals are able to apply for a $500 Chuckanut Valley Veterinary Clinic scholarship.
The scholarship focuses on student service in the community, achievements, future plans and academic standing.
Applications are available at the clinic, 896 N. Burlington Boulevard.
Applications are due by May 15.
SCHOLARSHIP: Skagit County residents are eligible to receive one of two $2,000 Serenity Thomas scholarships.
In memory of Anacortes High School student Serenity Thomas, who died of leukemia at age 16, those who are 18 or older and intend to go into the field of special education or another related field may apply.
Applications can be found at the Anacortes High School counseling center, under scholarships, or at anacortessdhigh.ss10.sharpschool.com.
Deadline to apply is May 15.
