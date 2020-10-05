CONGRESSIONAL APP CHALLENGE
U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene is inviting high school students in the 1st Congressional District to participate in the annual Congressional App Challenge.
The App Challenge allows students to create their own software applications, with the winners being recognized by DelBene. Students can compete by themselves or in groups of up to four.
The App Challenge will run through Oct. 19. Students interested in signing up may do so at congressionalappchallenge.us.
APP-A-THON
Middle and high school students are invited to participate in an annual “App-a-thon,” this weekend, which is being held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Held on Saturday and Sunday, the event, hosted by U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene, gives students access to mentors, industry professionals and hands-on computer science experience.
Speakers at the event will include Microsoft staff and other local tech leaders.
For more information and to register, visit: eventbrite.com/e/2020-congressional-app-challenge-virtual-app-a-thon-registration-121097545017.
SCHOLARSHIP
The Fidalgo Island Rotary Club is accepting applications for its annual Connie Kelley Memorial Scholarship. Scholarship amounts may vary, but will be at least $1,000 per student.
The scholarships are awarded to current residents of Fidalgo or Guemes islands who plan to begin or continue with vocational or technical education. Applicants must demonstrate qualities that epitomized Connie Kelley: curiosity, perseverance, humor, courage, optimism, determination and dedication to community service in pursuing their chosen career and life.
Applications are available on the Fidalgo Island Rotary Club website, fidalgorotary.org, in the “Downloadable Files” section of the home page, or by emailing the club at fir.thefunclub@gmail.com.
GRANTS TO SUPPORT STUDENT LEARNING
The state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) will offer competitive grant opportunities to community-based organizations to support student learning during the 2020–21 school year.
The grants will be focused on supporting students and their families to engage in school-based learning, regardless of their school district’s reopening model.
Organizations must demonstrate how their work is in partnership with their local school district.
Application materials can be found on the 2020–21 Community-Based Organization Grants webpage, k12.wa.us/policy-funding.
Grant applications are due by Oct. 7.
TECHNOLOGY LOANS
As most classes at Skagit Valley College will be held online only, the school is offering loans of laptops and internet hot spots.
Fall classes began Sept. 22. For information about the loans, go to subjectguides.library.skagit.edu/Checkout.
Skagit Valley College will also offer expanded Wi-Fi access at several campus parking lots — Angst Hall (Lot L1) and Reeves Hall (Lot L2) in Mount Vernon, and at the Whidbey Island campus lots.
MEAL PROGRAM
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County is providing “grab n’ go” meal service at several of its club locations across Skagit County. Meals are free and available to all under the age of 18.
A snack and light supper can be picked up daily Monday-Friday from 3-3:30 p.m. at the following locations:
n Anacortes Boys & Girls Club, City Hall Basement, 904 6th Street, Anacortes.
n Concrete Boys & Girls Club, 7838 S. Superior Avenue, Concrete. Behind the Concrete Elementary School in Portable A.
n Mount Vernon Boys & Girls Club, 1100 North LaVenture Road, Mount Vernon.
n Sedro-Woolley Boys & Girls Club, 915 McGarigle Road, Sedro-Woolley.
For more information, contact Angela Freeberg at afreeberg@skagitclubs.org or 360-419-3723, x33.
