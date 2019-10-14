FLU SHOT CLINIC: The Sedro-Woolley School District will partner with the Seattle Visiting Nurse Association to provide a flu shot clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Sedro-Woolley High School cafeteria.
The clinic will be open to all Sedro-Woolley School District faculty, staff, students and their families (children 4 and older). Students under the age of 18 will need a patient consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Patient consent forms are available on the district website.
All participants will be asked to provide health insurance information to receive an immunization. Most insurance plans will be automatically billed. Cigna will not be accepted.
Students 18 years and under without current health insurance will be offered a flu shot at no cost. Adults without current insurance may pay the $40 immunization fee.
NOMINATIONS ACCEPTED: Skagit Valley College is accepting nominations for the SVC Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to Skagit Valley College or have honored it by their personal achievements.
Nominations will be accepted through 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
To access the online nomination form, visit skagit.edu/halloffame. For more information, call 360-416-7995.
STRATEGIC PLANNING: The La Conner School District is looking for people to join either of two teams that will plan the district’s future.
The district is undergoing this year a strategic planning process. The strategic plan acts as a roadmap to guide district decisions.
There are two teams: A Core Planning Team that will take the lead on deciding the direction of the strategic plan and integrating feedback and perspectives of other teams. The district is looking for 40 to 50 people to be part of this team.
The Core Planning Team will meet again from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 21.
The second team is the Alignment Team, which will consist of members seeking to “bring out the shared values and support them in aligning the goals and objectives to achieve the vision and mission of the district.”
That team will meet from 7 to 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 21.
For more information, contact the district, 360-446-3171, Cherri Kahns at ckahns@lc.k12.wa.us or Superintendent Whitney Meissner at wmeissner@lc.k12.wa.us.
OPEN ENROLLMENT: Cascades Job Corps College and Career Academy has immediate openings for those seeking free career training in leading industries such as health care and information technology.
Offered by the U.S. Department of Labor, Job Corps is the largest nationwide residential career technical training and education program in the country and has been operating for more than 50 years.
The program helps those ages 16 through 24 complete their high school education, earn college credits, train for meaningful careers, and connect with employment, apprenticeship, military, or higher education opportunities.
Job Corps centers also provide on-campus housing, nutritious meal options, basic medical care, uniforms and class supplies, and enrichment and recreation activities.
Job Corps is an open-entry and open-exit program that accepts new students on a weekly basis. For more information, visit jobcorps.gov, or call 800-733-JOBS.
