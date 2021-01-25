FARM BUREAU SCHOLARSHIP: The Skagit County Farm Bureau is offering a scholarship to promote agricultural education and/or an associated agricultural field of study. The scholarship is a minimum of $1,000. Applications are due April 1. Applications are available at all high school counseling offices or by contacting Sandra Dykstra at asdykstra@msn.com or 360-757-7430.
AWC Center for Quality Communities Scholarship: The town of Concrete is accepting applications for an Association of Washington Cities Center for Quality Communities scholarship.
The scholarship is available to students who are actively engaged in their town or city government and/or community, and plan to attend postsecondary school in fall 2021.
To be eligible, a student must be a Washington resident who is graduating from high school, home school or receiving a GED in spring/summer 2021 within the Concrete School District boundaries.
Information and application materials can be found on the town’s website at townofconcrete.com/mcouncil.php or cfqc.org. Applications are due no later than 4:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
Completed packets can be delivered to 45672 Main St., Concrete, mailed to the Town of Concrete, P.O. Box 39, Concrete, 98237, or emailed to Andrea Fichter at andreaf@concretewa.gov.
SCHOLARSHIP: The Fidalgo Island Rotary Club is accepting applications for its annual Connie Kelley Memorial Scholarship. Scholarship amounts may vary, but will be at least $1,000 per student.
The scholarships are awarded to current residents of Fidalgo or Guemes islands who plan to begin or continue with vocational or technical education.
Applications are available on the Fidalgo Island Rotary Club website, fidalgorotary.org, or by emailing the club at fir.thefunclub@gmail.com.
SCHOLARSHIP: Cascade Warbirds, an organization that promotes the restoration, preservation, operation and public display of historically significant military aircraft, is offering scholarships for private pilot ground school to inspire young people to become the aviation pioneers of tomorrow.
These scholarships are available to students ages 16 to 21 at the time of award.
Visit cascadewarbirds.org/scholarship.htm for the application. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28.
MEAL PROGRAM: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County is providing “grab n’ go” meal service at several of its club locations in Skagit County. Meals are free and available to all under the age of 18.
A snack and light supper can be picked up daily Monday-Friday from 3 to 3:30 p.m. at the following locations:
n Anacortes Boys & Girls Club, City Hall basement, 904 6th St., Anacortes.
n Concrete Boys & Girls Club, 7838 S. Superior Ave., Concrete. Behind Concrete Elementary School in Portable A.
n Mount Vernon Boys & Girls Club, 1100 North LaVenture Road, Mount Vernon.
n Sedro-Woolley Boys & Girls Club, 915 McGarigle Road, Sedro-Woolley.
For more information, contact Angela Freeberg at afreeberg@skagitclubs.org or 360-419-3723, x33.
