LIVESTOCK SCHOLARSHIP: High school seniors who desire to pursue studies toward a career in the animal, agriculture or technical fields are eligible to apply for the eighth annual $500 J&J Livestock Scholarship.
The scholarship focuses on student service in the community, achievements, future plans and academic standings.
Applications are available at J&J Livestock, 38760 Highway 20, Concrete, 98237.
Applications are due by May 19. Winner will be notified by June 1.
BRODNIAK AWARD: The Anacortes School District is accepting nominations for the Walter A. Brodniak Award for Cultural Education.
The award was created to foster growth of the cultural arts in the school district. Brodniak, who was the Anacortes School District superintendent from 1973 to 1977, was a believer in the powerful contributions that arts make to the community.
The award is given to a student, faculty member, administrator, school director, community member or organization that has made an outstanding contribution to the cultural arts in the Anacortes School District during the past year.
Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Friday, April 17. Nominations can be made online at asd103.org.
A selection committee will review the nominations and make a recommendation to the Anacortes School Board. The recipient will be recognized at a community reception in May.
For more information, contact the superintendent’s office at 360-503-1211 or tramsay@asd103.org.
KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION: Enrollment is open for incoming kindergartners in the Anacortes School District. Children entering kindergarten must be age 5 on or before Aug. 31.
Students can be registered online using the child’s birth certificate or passport, completed Certificate of Immunization Status (CIS), immunization record and, if applicable, parenting plan/court order and/or proof of guardianship.
A kindergarten parent information night will be held at 6 p.m. April 22 at in the Anacortes Middle School commons, 2202 M Ave.
There will be no Kindergarten Round Up this year.
District nurses will schedule private 20-minute appointments with families indicating a medical/health need for their enrolling child.
Appointments will take place April 28-30 in the school district offices.
For more information, call the district office at 360-503-1200.
HEARING AND VISION SCREENING: Free hearing and vision screening events will be offered by the Anacortes Lions Club.
The Lions Club will host free, drop-in, hearing and vision screening for ages 3-5, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Anacortes Soo Bahk Do, 2117 O Ave.
