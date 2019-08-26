Education news

SCHOLARSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS: The Burlington-Edison Alumni Foundation is accepting applications for the following scholarships:

Duane and Arlene Stowe Family Scholarship: Applicants must be either a college junior or senior and attending an in-state college or university.

The Aarstad Family Scholarship: Applicants must be a college junior or senior.

Burlington-Edison Alumni Foundation/Dollars for Scholars/Rotary Renewable Scholarship: Applicants must be at least a sophomore in college. This is a renewable scholarship for a maximum of three years. Must have current college GPA of 3.0 or higher and demonstrate financial need.

Scholarships must be applied for online at burlingtonedison.dollarsforscholars.org. Click on Students & Parents tab.

PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION: The Sedro-Woolley Co-op Preschool is registering students for its two-day-per-week class.

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m at its location across from Clear Lake Elementary School. The class is for children ages 3 and 4. Cost is $115 a month.

Information: swcooppreschool@gmail.com.

