OPEN REGISTRATION: Boys & Girls clubs in Anacortes, Concrete, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley will be open for winter break on Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan. 2 and Jan. 3. Registration is available for current members at each club or online at skagitclubs.org. The cost is $100 for the week and the registration deadline is Dec. 13. Prospective members can visit their local club to apply for membership. Waiting lists may apply.
— Anacortes Club
904 Sixth St.
Winter break hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Contact: Andrew Flores
360-419-3723 x13
— Concrete Club
7838 S. Superior Ave.
Winter break hours: 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Contact: Brian Gustafson
360-419-3723 x46
— Sedro-Woolley Club
915 McGarigle Road
Winter break hours: 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Contact: Evan Greenlaw
360-419-3723 x43
— Mount Vernon Club
1100 N. LaVenture Road
Winter Break Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Contact: Angela Freeberg
360-419-3723 x33
OPEN ENROLLMENT: Cascades Job Corps College and Career Academy has immediate openings for those seeking free career training in leading industries such as health care and information technology.
Offered by the U.S. Department of Labor, Job Corps is the largest nationwide residential career technical training and education program in the country and has been operating for more than 50 years.
The program helps those ages 16 through 24 complete their high school education, earn college credits, train for meaningful careers, and connect with employment, apprenticeship, military, or higher education opportunities.
Job Corps centers also provide on-campus housing, nutritious meal options, basic medical care, uniforms and class supplies, and enrichment and recreation activities.
Job Corps is an open-entry and open-exit program that accepts new students on a weekly basis. For information, visit jobcorps.gov, or call 800-733-JOBS.
