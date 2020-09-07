SCHOOL BOARD VACANCY: The Conway School District is seeking applications to fill a vacancy on its school board.
Board Member Thom Sicklesteel is stepping down after 17 years of service to the district. An applicant is needed to serve the remainder of Sicklesteel’s term — through November 2021.
Anyone wishing to serve beyond November 2021 will need to file their intent to run for election with the Skagit County Auditor in May 2021.
All Conway School Board positions are at-large positions, meaning applicants can live anywhere within the school district boundaries.
Applications will be taken until Sept. 25. The remaining four board members will interview applicants at the regular board meeting in October and select someone to fill the position.
To apply, visit the district’s website at conway.k12.wa.us/district/school_board.
TOWN HALL: The La Conner School District will hold an online town hall Wednesday to discuss its online learning plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
The meeting, held via the conferencing app Zoom, will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
For more information and to access the meeting, visit the district’s website: lcsd.wednet.edu.
DINNER PROGRAM: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County is providing snacks and meals at more than 20 locations throughout the county.
The program includes three days worth of snacks and light suppers delivered on either Tuesday or Wednesday, and four days worth delivered on Thursday or Friday, depending on location.
Meals are free and available for those 18 or younger. Weekly ordering can be completed at skagitclubs.org.
Information: afreeberg@skagitclubs.org or 360-419-3723, x33.
