TEACHING HONOR: The Burlington-Edison School District is one of 81 nationwide to be honored by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.
The National Board Accomplished Districts program honored 81 districts in which at least 20% of its teachers have achieved National Board certification.
The 81 Accomplished Districts come from 10 states.
“We are proud to be among the top districts nationwide being recognized as National Board Accomplished Districts,” Burlington-Edison Superintendent Laurel Browning said in a news release from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. “We know that teachers drive student learning. One of the ways we work to assure students have access to the best teachers is to encourage teachers to become National Board certified. These teachers clearly teach to high standards and reflect on their practice to get better every day.”
EDUCATOR RECOGNIZED: Skagit Valley College Vice President for Instruction Kenneth Lawson is among 40 community college leaders selected by the Aspen Institute’s College Excellence Program.
This national leadership program prepares the next generation of community college presidents.
Those in the program will work with mentors — current and former community college presidents — who have achieved success throughout their careers.
NOMINATIONS ACCEPTED: Skagit Valley College is accepting nominations for the SVC Hall of Fame.
The hall of fame recognizes individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to Skagit Valley College or have honored it by their personal achievements.
Nominations will be accepted through 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
To access the online nomination form, visit skagit.edu/halloffame. For more information, call 360-416-7995.
FACILITIES SURVEY: The Sedro-Woolley School District is conducting a second brief online survey as a follow-up to its first survey regarding various facility options.
In late August, a 14-person committee comprised mostly of community members outlined options to the school board.
The district is looking at its facilities as more students move into the area.
According to district numbers, over the past five years enrollment has increased by 225 students, with a projected potential of up to about 750 more during the next decade.
English- and Spanish-language surveys are on the district website at swsd.k12.wa.us/Page/4812.
The new survey will close Oct. 10.
STRATEGIC PLANNING: The La Conner School District is looking for people to join either of two teams that will plan the district’s future.
The district is undergoing this year a strategic planning process. The strategic plan acts as a roadmap to guide district decisions.
There are two teams: A Core Planning Team that will take the lead on deciding the direction of the strategic plan and integrating feedback and perspectives of other teams. The district is looking for 40 to 50 people to be part of this team.
The Core Planning Team will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 10, and from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 21.
The second team is the Alignment Team, which will consist of members seeking to “bring out the shared values and support them in aligning the goals and objectives to achieve the vision and mission of the district.”
That team will meet from 7 to 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 9 and Jan. 21.
For more information, contact the district, 360-446-3171, Cherri Kahns at ckahns@lc.k12.wa.us or Superintendent Whitney Meissner at wmeissner@lc.k12.wa.us.
OPEN ENROLLMENT: Cascades Job Corps College and Career Academy has immediate openings for those seeking free career training in leading industries such as health care and information technology.
Offered by the U.S. Department of Labor, Job Corps is the largest nationwide residential career technical training and education program in the country and has been operating for more than 50 years.
The program helps those ages 16 through 24 complete their high school education, earn college credits, train for meaningful careers, and connect with employment, apprenticeship, military, or higher education opportunities.
Job Corps centers also provide on-campus housing, nutritious meal options, basic medical care, uniforms and class supplies, and enrichment and recreation activities.
Job Corps is an open-entry and open-exit program that accepts new students on a weekly basis. For more information, visit jobcorps.gov, or call 800-733-JOBS.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.