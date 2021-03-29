KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION
The La Conner School District is beginning the process of kindergarten registration. Anyone with a child in the district entering kindergarten next school year is invited to attend a virtual town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. For more information and to get the Zoom link, visit the district’s webpage: lcsd.wednet.edu.
SCHOLARSHIP
High school seniors who choose to pursue a career working with animals are able to apply for a $500 Chuckanut Valley Veterinary Clinic scholarship.
The scholarship focuses on student service in the community, achievements, future plans and academic standing.
Applications are available at the clinic, 896 N. Burlington Boulevard.
Applications are due by May 15.
ART COMPETITION
High school students who live or attend school in the 2nd Congressional District, which includes parts of Skagit County, are invited by Rep. Rick Larsen to showcase their artistic talents by participating in the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.
The annual competition is held to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in each congressional district. The winning entry will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol.
Entry forms must be signed by the student, a parent or guardian, and a school faculty member. Forms and art submissions are due by 4 p.m. April 30.
Submissions and completed forms should be emailed to CongressionalArt.WA02@mail.house.gov, or mailed to Rep. Rick Larsen, Re: Art Competition, Wall Street Building, 2930 Wetmore Avenue, Suite 9F, Everett, 98201
For more information, visit larsen.house.gov/helping-you/art-competition-zip.htm.
SCHOLARSHIP
Skagit County high school students are eligible to receive one of two $2,000 Serenity Thomas scholarships.
In memory of Anacortes High School student Serenity Thomas, who died of leukemia at age 16, high school seniors who are 18 and intend to go into the field of special education or another related field may apply.
Applications can be found at the Anacortes High School counseling center, under scholarships, or at anacortessdhigh.ss10.sharpschool.com.
SCHOLARSHIP
High school seniors with a GPA of 3.25 or better who live in Cascadia Eye service areas, including Skagit County, are eligible to apply for a $1,000 scholarship from Cascadia Eye. The scholarship is open to seniors who will attend a full-time program at a trade school, college or university.
Applications must be received by April 15.
The application consists of the application form, an essay, official transcripts and a letter of reference from a teacher or employer.
Applications may be printed at ncascade.com/practicenews/2021-scholarship-application/, picked up at high school counseling offices, or picked up at any Cascadia Eye location.
Students should email completed applications to marketing@ncascade.com, or may drop them off at any Cascadia Eye.
