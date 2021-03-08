PRINCIPAL CHANGE
The Sedro-Woolley School District has announced that Central Elementary School Principal Matt Mihelich will leave his position at the end of the school year.
Mihelich will move into the district office to become the executive director of human resources and health services, which will be left vacant by Darrell Heisler’s retirement.
Current Assistant Principal Karissa Sokol will take the reins from Mihelich.
ART COMPETITION
High school students who live or attend school in the 2nd Congressional District, which includes parts of Skagit County, are invited by Rep. Rick Larsen to showcase their artistic talents by participating in the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.
The annual competition is held to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in each congressional district. The winning entry will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol.
Entry forms must be signed by the student, a parent or guardian, and a school faculty member. Forms and art submissions are due by 4 p.m. April 30.
Submissions and completed forms should be emailed to CongressionalArt.WA02@mail.house.gov, or mailed to Rep. Rick Larsen, Re: Art Competition, Wall Street Building, 2930 Wetmore Avenue, Suite 9F, Everett, 98201
For more information, visit larsen.house.gov/helping-you/art-competition-zip.htm.
KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION
The Anacortes School District is beginning the process of registering kindergarten students for the 2021-2022 school year.
Children entering kindergarten must be 5 on or before Aug. 31. Anacortes is a non-boundary district; students are placed following certain criteria and guidelines, per board policy 3131.
Priority is given to families who enroll prior to May 15.
More information can be found in the Kindergarten Registration Packet.
Registration can be done online. Before registration, parents will need: child’s birth certificate, passport, or other age verification document; completed Certificate of Immunization Status; child’s immunization record and, if applicable, parenting plan/court order and/or proof of guardianship.
KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION
The Sedro-Woolley School District is beginning the process of registering kindergarten students for the 2021-2022 school year. Incoming kindergartners must be 5 years old by Aug. 31.
Information about kindergarten can be found at swsd.k12.wa.us/Page/5227. Go to swsd.k12.wa.us/Page/5025 for information and tutorials about online registration.
Parents should be prepared to upload their child’s birth certificate and immunization records to complete the registration process.
SCHOLARSHIP
Skagit County high school students are eligible to receive one of two $2,000 Serenity Thomas scholarships.
In memory of Anacortes High School student Serenity Thomas, who died of leukemia at age 16, high school seniors who are 18 and intend to go into the field of special education or another related field may apply.
Applications can be found at the Anacortes High School counseling center, under scholarships, or at anacortessdhigh.ss10.sharpschool.com.
SCHOLARSHIP
High school seniors with a GPA of 3.25 or better who live in Cascadia Eye service areas, including Skagit County, are eligible to apply for a $1,000 scholarship from Cascadia Eye. The scholarship is open to seniors who will attend a full-time program at a trade school, college or university.
Applications must be received by April 15.
The application consists of the application form, an essay, official transcripts and a letter of reference from a teacher or employer.
Applications may be printed at ncascade.com/practicenews/2021-scholarship-application/, picked up at high school counseling offices, or picked up at any Cascadia Eye location.
Students should email completed applications to marketing@ncascade.com, or may drop them off at any Cascadia Eye.
HIGHLY CAPABLE PROGRAM
The Sedro-Woolley School District is accepting referrals for its Highly Capable Program.
Referral packets for students in kindergarten through the 11th grade are available at any building office, the district office or on the district website.
Forms for grades K-6 can be mailed to Hi-Cap Coordinator, Central Elementary, 601 Talcott St., Sedro-Woolley 98284; forms for grades 7–12 can be mailed to Principal Mischelle Darragh, 23953 Prairie Road, Sedro-Woolley, 98284.
K-6 forms can also be emailed to LJenkins@swsd101.org; forms for all grades 7–11 can be emailed to Mdarragh@swsd101.org.
Forms for all grade levels are due by March 31.
School offices also have referral forms available in Spanish and Russian.
For more information, contact Darragh at mdarragh@swsd101.org or at 360-855-3540, or contact the Sedro-Woolley School District office at 360-855-3500.
JOB CORPS ENROLLMENT
Cascades Job Corps Center in Sedro-Woolley is taking enrollment for its free career training programs.
Cascades Job Corps is a residential career technical training and education program funded by the U.S. Department of Labor.
To qualify, applicants must be 16 through 24 years old, have a low income, and have educational and employment barriers or deficits.
Cascades Job Corps offers trades in the fields of information technology, health care, security and protective services, office administration and culinary arts.
For more information, go to cascades.jobcorps.gov or call 360-854-2167.
KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION
The Burlington-Edison School District is beginning the process of registering kindergartners for the 2021-2022 school year.
Children must be 5 by Aug. 31 to attend. Families interested in registering a child may do so through district’s website at be.wednet.edu.
The following documents are required for registration: birth certificate, proof of residency and immunization records.
The first day of kindergarten is Sept. 7.
KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION
The Conway School District is in the process of preparing registration packets for the families of students who will enter kindergarten in the fall of 2021.
For more information, call the school office at 360-445-5785, ext. 1116, or email Kelli Hutchens at khutchens@conway.k12.wa.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.