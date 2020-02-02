PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARS PROGRAM: Burlington-Edison High School senior Aya Ochiai has been named as a candidate for the 2020 Presidential Scholars Program.
Ochiai is one of 4,500 candidates selected out of more than 3.6 million high school seniors nationwide.
The Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by executive order to recognize some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their success in areas such as academic success, leadership and service to school and community.
Semifinalists will be chosen in April.
SCHOLARSHIP: Cascade Warbirds, an organization that promotes the restoration, preservation, operation and public display of historically significant military aircraft, is offering scholarships for private pilot ground school to inspire young people to become the aviation pioneers of tomorrow.
Cascade Warbirds has teamed with Galvin Flying at Boeing Field to provide scholarship recipients with tuition, books, supplies and two introductory instructional flights.
The ground school portion comprises classroom lectures, visual presentations, group discussions, practical exercises and field trips.
Completion of this private pilot ground school will qualify students to take the FAA private pilot written exam.
This scholarship is available to students ages 16 to 21 at the time of award.
Visit cascadewarbirds.org/scholarship.htm for the application. The deadline to apply is Feb. 29.
RECOGNITION NOMINATIONS: The Sedro-Woolley School District is seeking nominations for its annual recognition program that honors those who have dedicated themselves to the district and community.
Nominees can be individuals outside or within the school district who have rendered outstanding service or demonstrated loyal support and outstanding accomplishments in areas such as community service, academics, performing arts or athletics.
Recipients will be publicly honored at a ceremony at 7 p.m. April 16 in the high school auditorium.
The nomination packet and information can be found on the district’s website at swsd.k12.wa.us. Nominations are due by Feb. 28.
SCHOLARSHIP: The city of Stanwood is accepting applications for the AWC Center for Quality Communities Scholarship Fund.
The scholarship is available to students who are actively engaged in city government and/or the community and plan to attend a postsecondary school in fall 2020.
To be eligible, students must be Washington residents; graduating from high school, home school or receiving a GED in spring or summer 2020; plan to continue their education at an accredited college or trade school in the 2020-2021 academic year on a half-time or more basis; and have been involved with a city government or with a community or school leadership activity.
Applications are due Feb. 21 and can be submitted by mail to City of Stanwood, Attention: Jennifer Ferguson, 10220 270th St. NW, Stanwood, 98292; or by email to jennifer.ferguson@ci.stanwood.wa.us
For more information, visit ci.stanwood.wa.us or cfqc.org.
SCHOLARSHIP: The BECU Foundation is accepting applications from student members for its annual scholarships.
This year, the foundation is awarding $2,500 scholarships to 25 full-time high school seniors and undergraduates currently enrolled in accredited two-year, four-year or technical colleges or universities who play an active role in giving back to their community.
New for 2020 is that students pursuing degrees in health care, STEM or trade fields may qualify for Washington State Opportunity scholarships worth up to $22,500. This scholarship supports Washington residents on their path to high-demand careers.
Volunteer activities have included science interpretation for the Pacific Science Center, mentoring elementary school students, and providing food to homeless youth.
For more information on eligibility and to access the online application form, visit becu.org/members-matter/community-involvement/scholarships.
Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.