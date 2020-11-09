COLLEGE FUND: Washington’s Guaranteed Education Tuition (GET) program — a 529 prepaid tuition plan — has opened its enrollment period, providing families a fresh opportunity to start saving for future college costs while their children are young.
The enrollment period runs through May 31, with a unit purchase price of $133.
A redesigned website, wastate529.wa.gov, offers details, charts, planning tools and answers questions that families may have about the program. For more information, call 800-955-2318 or email GETInfo@wsac.wa.gov.
SCHOLARSHIP: The Fidalgo Island Rotary Club is accepting applications for its annual Connie Kelley Memorial Scholarship. Scholarship amounts may vary, but will be at least $1,000 per student.
The scholarships are awarded to current residents of Fidalgo or Guemes islands who plan to begin or continue with vocational or technical education.
Applications are available on the Fidalgo Island Rotary Club website, fidalgorotary.org, or by emailing the club at fir.thefunclub@gmail.com.
SCHOLARSHIP: Cascade Warbirds, an organization that promotes the restoration, preservation, operation and public display of historically significant military aircraft, is offering scholarships for private pilot ground school to inspire young people to become the aviation pioneers of tomorrow.
These scholarships are available to students ages 16 to 21 at the time of award.
Visit cascadewarbirds.org/scholarship.htm for the application. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28.
MEAL PROGRAM: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County is providing “grab n’ go” meal service at several of its club locations across Skagit County. Meals are free and available to all under the age of 18.
A snack and light supper can be picked up daily Monday-Friday from 3-3:30 p.m. at the following locations:
n Anacortes Boys & Girls Club, City Hall Basement, 904 6th Street, Anacortes.
n Concrete Boys & Girls Club, 7838 S. Superior Avenue, Concrete. Behind the Concrete Elementary School in Portable A.
n Mount Vernon Boys & Girls Club, 1100 North LaVenture Road, Mount Vernon.
n Sedro-Woolley Boys & Girls Club, 915 McGarigle Road, Sedro-Woolley.
For information, contact Angela Freeberg at afreeberg@skagitclubs.org or 360-419-3723, x33.
