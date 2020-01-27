COLLEGE INFORMATION NIGHT: Skagit Valley College will host a college information night from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave.
Admissions staff will be on hand to explain how students can earn college credit while in high school, complete the application process and seek funding opportunities.
Many of the information night events will also be held in Spanish. To view the schedule and to register, visit: skagitvalley.secure.force.com/events#/list?category=Community&type=Info%20Session.
Those unable to attend who have questions about applying can email outreach@skagit.edu
SCHOLARSHIP: The city of Stanwood is accepting applications for the AWC Center for Quality Communities Scholarship Fund.
The scholarship is available to students who are actively engaged in city government and/or the community and plan to attend a postsecondary school in fall 2020.
To be eligible, students must be Washington residents; graduating from high school, home school or receiving a GED in spring or summer 2020; plan to continue their education at an accredited college or trade school in the 2020-2021 academic year on a half-time or more basis; and have been involved with a city government or with a community or school leadership activity.
Applications are due Feb. 21 and can be submitted by mail to City of Stanwood, Attention: Jennifer Ferguson, 10220 270th St. NW, Stanwood, 98292; or by email to jennifer.ferguson@ci.stanwood.wa.us
For more information, visit ci.stanwood.wa.us or cfqc.org.
SCHOLARSHIP: The BECU Foundation is accepting applications from student members for its annual scholarships.
This year, the foundation is awarding $2,500 scholarships to 25 full-time high school seniors and undergraduates currently enrolled in accredited two-year, four-year or technical colleges or universities who play an active role in giving back to their community.
New for 2020 is that students pursuing degrees in health care, STEM or trade fields may qualify for Washington State Opportunity scholarships worth up to $22,500. This scholarship supports Washington residents on their path to high-demand careers.
Volunteer activities have included science interpretation for the Pacific Science Center, mentoring elementary school students, and providing food to homeless youth.
For more information on eligibility and to access the online application form, visit becu.org/members-matter/community-involvement/scholarships.
Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.
