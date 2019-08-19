Education news shutterstock
EARLY EDUCATION GRANT: Skagit Valley College and Skagit Islands Head Start have been awarded a nearly $8 million five-year grant to improve early learning opportunities.

Of that money, more than $2 million is earmarked to adding hours of service in both the Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

In addition, the programs also received an additional nearly $7 million grant for one-time program needs, including vehicles and facilities.

SCHOLARSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS: The Burlington-Edison Alumni Foundation is accepting applications for the following scholarships:

Duane and Arlene Stowe Family Scholarship: Applicants must be either a college junior or senior and attending an in-state college or university.

The Aarstad Family Scholarship: Applicants must be a college junior or senior.

Burlington-Edison Alumni Foundation/Dollars for Scholars/Rotary Renewable Scholarship: Applicants must be at least a sophomore in college. This is a renewable scholarship for a maximum of three years. Must have current college GPA of 3.0 or higher and demonstrate financial need.

Scholarships must be applied for online at burlingtonedison.dollarsforscholars.org. Click on Students & Parents tab.

PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION: The Sedro-Woolley Co-op Preschool is registering students for its two-day-per-week class.

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m at its location across from Clear Lake Elementary School. The class is for children ages 3 and 4. Cost is $115 a month.

Information: swcooppreschool@gmail.com.

SUMMER MEALS: The Burlington-Edison School District is providing free meals this summer to those 18 and under.

Breakfast is served from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday through Aug. 23 at West View and Lucille Umbarger elementary schools.

No income requirements or registration required.

Information: Burlington-Edison Food Services Department at 360-757-3377 ext. 2660

SUMMER MEALS: The Sedro-Woolley School District is providing free meals this summer to those 18 and under through Aug. 23.

Breakfast is served from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cascade Middle School.

No income requirements or registration required.

Information: Sedro-Woolley School District Food Service Department at 360-855-3515

