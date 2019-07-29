SCHOLARSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS: The Burlington-Edison Alumni Foundation is accepting applications for the following scholarships:
Duane and Arlene Stowe Family Scholarship: Applicants must be either a college junior or senior and attending an in-state college or university.
The Aarstad Family Scholarship: Applicants must be a college junior or senior.
Burlington-Edison Alumni Foundation/Dollars for Scholars/Rotary Renewable Scholarship: Applicants must be at least a sophomore in college. This is a renewable scholarship for a maximum of three years, including the first year. Must have current college GPA of 3.0 or higher and demonstrate financial need.
All of these scholarships must be applied for online at: burlingtonedison.dollarsforscholars.org. Click on Students & Parents tab.
AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY GIRLS NATION: Sara Crosby of Burlington was one of 100 teens to be selected to attend the 73rd American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation session in Washington, D.C., July 20 through July 27.
Two high school seniors from each state are selected to participate in the event, which is a leadership conference that gives young women insight into the federal government and promotes civic engagement.
PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION: The Sedro-Woolley Co-op Preschool is registering students for its two-day-per-week class.
The class is held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m at its location across from Clear Lake Elementary School. The class is for children ages 3 and 4 and costs $115 a month.
For more information, contact swcooppreschool@gmail.com.
SUMMER MEALS: The Mount Vernon School District is providing free meals this summer to those 18 and under through Aug. 8.
Breakfast is served from 8 to 9:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Skagit Valley College’s Knutzen Cardinal Center.
Breakfast is served from 8 to 8:25 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday at Mount Baker Middle School.
No income requirements or registration are required.
Call the Mount Vernon School District Food Services Department at 360-428-6149 for information.
SUMMER MEALS: The Concrete School District is providing free meals this summer to those 18 and under through Aug. 16.
Breakfast is served from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Concrete Elementary School.
No income requirements or registration are required.
Call the Concrete School District Food Services Department at 360-853-4000 for information.
SUMMER MEALS: The Burlington-Edison School District is providing free meals this summer to those 18 and under.
Breakfast is served from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday through Aug. 23 at West View and Lucille Umbarger elementary schools.
Breakfast is served from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday through Aug. 2 at Allen Elementary School.
No income requirements or registration are required.
Call the Burlington-Edison Food Services Department at 360-757-3377 ext. 2660, for information.
SUMMER MEALS: The Sedro-Woolley School District is providing free meals this summer to those 18 and under through Aug. 23.
Breakfast is served from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cascade Middle School.
No income requirements or registration are required.
Call the Sedro-Woolley School District Food Service Department at 360-855-3515 for information.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.