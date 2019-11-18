MOUNT VERNON — After a long week, sometimes you just need a boost to get through Friday.
At Mount Vernon’s Madison Elementary School, that’s exactly what the students get with what the school calls “High Five Friday.”
“High Five Friday is a way for students to feel greeted and welcome,” said Principal Juan Gaona.
It’s also a way to build community, he said.
Last week, the school’s high-five guests were Mount Vernon Police Department officers, who stopped by to give high-fives and hugs, and take photos with the kids.
“It’s a great way for us to interact with the community and meet the kids and give them something to smile about,” said Lt. Greg Booth. “It’s a great way for them to see the police.”
Gaona said the school started High Five Friday last year, when the students were at Harriet Rowley Elementary School during the construction of Madison. It was such a success the school made it a regular thing when it moved into the new Madison school.
The first guests to participate this year in High Five Friday were members of the construction crew that helped build the new school, Gaona said.
For them, he said, it gave them a different perspective on the building and its new occupants. Usually, once a building is complete, they don’t see what happens inside.
“(It’s a way for the students) to see different community members and for the community to see what we do here,” Gaona said.
Madison is the only school in the district that participates in High Five Friday, but Jefferson Elementary School has a weekly high-five event it calls “Mystery Monday Greeters.”
Jefferson Assistant Principal Ashleigh Moe said the school noticed attendance was lower on Mondays, and so was looking for ways to get kids more excited about school.
“Students are excited when they see police, veterans, the mayor, soccer players, cheerleaders, football players, and others welcoming them to school,” Moe said. “They see we are all excited for them to attend school and are here to help them succeed.”
