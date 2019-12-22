education news

n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will hold a special meeting at 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the district offices, 801 Trail Road, Sedro-Woolley, to consider approving a limited general obligation bond and authorizing litigation against the state Department of Natural Resources. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.

