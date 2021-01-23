Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all districts are holding their school board meetings electronically. Therefore, all districts ask that public comment be delivered electronically or dropped off at district offices. For information, visit district websites.
n The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.
n The Concrete School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. concrete.k12.wa.us or 360-853-4000.
n The Conway School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25. conway.k12.wa.us or 360-445-5785.
n The La Conner School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25. The meeting will include a levy discussion. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.
n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.