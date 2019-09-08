n The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, in the district office, 927 E. Fairhaven Ave. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.
n The La Conner School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.
n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, in the Support Services Building, 317 Yellow Lane. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.