n The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in the district office, 927 E. Fairhaven Ave. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.

n The Concrete School Board will meet for a workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in the administrative building, room 111, 45389 Airport Way. The board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in the administrative building, room 111, for its regular meeting. concrete.k12.wa.us or 360-853-4000.

n The Conway School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in the Digital Commons, 19710 Highway 534, Mount Vernon. conway.k12.wa.us or 360-445-5785.

 

