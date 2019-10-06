Education news shutterstock
Shutterstock

n The Anacortes School Board will hold a special meeting regarding the district’s superintendent search at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, in the district board room, 2200 M Ave. asd103.org or 360-503-1211.

n The Skagit Valley College Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, in the board room, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. skagit.edu or 360-416-7600.

More from this section

Tags

Load comments