Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some districts are holding their school board meetings electronically, while others are holding them in a combination of in person and online. For information, visit district websites.
n The Anacortes School Board will meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20, for a study session, and at 6:15 p.m. for a regularly scheduled board meeting. asd103.org or 360-503-1211.
n The Conway School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 17. conway.k12.wa.us or 360-445-5785.
n The La Conner School Board will hold a retreat at 4 p.m. Monday, May 17. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.
n The Mount Vernon School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. mountvernonschools.org or 360-428-6110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.