n The La Conner School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.

n The Mount Vernon School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Mount Baker Middle School, 2310 E. Section St. mountvernonschools.org or 360-428-6110.

n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at State Street High School, 800 State St. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.

 

