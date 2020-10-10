Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all districts are holding their school board meetings electronically. Therefore, all districts ask that public comment be delivered electronically or dropped off at district offices. For information, visit district websites.
n The Anacortes School Board will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, for a study session and at 6:15 p.m. for a regular board meeting. asd103.org or 360-503-1211.
n The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, for a study session. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.
n The Conway School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, to interview candidates for a vacant board position. To join the meeting, email Superintendent Jeff Cravy at jcravy@conway.k12.wa.us.
n The La Conner School Board will meet for a study session at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.
n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.
n The Skagit Valley College Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. skagit.edu or 360-416-7600.
