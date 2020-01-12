Education news shutterstock
n The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in the district office, 927 E. Fairhaven Ave. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.

n The La Conner School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.

n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in the Support Services Building, 317 Yellow Lane. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.

 

