n The Anacortes School Board will meet at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, in the district board room, 2200 M Ave. asd103.org or 360-503-1211.

n The Mount Vernon School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the high school library, 314 N. Ninth St. mountvernonschools.org or 360-428-6110.

