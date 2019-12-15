education news

n The Anacortes School Board will meet at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, in the high school library, 1600 20th St. asd103.org or 360-503-1211. The board will meet for a study session at 3:30 p.m.

n The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in the district office, 927 E. Fairhaven Ave. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.

n The Concrete School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, in the administrative building, room 111, 45389 Airport Way. concrete.k12.wa.us or 360-853-4000.

n The Conway School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in the Digital Commons, 19710 Highway 534, Mount Vernon. conway.k12.wa.us or 360-445-5785.

n The La Conner School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.

n The Mount Vernon School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Madison Elementary School, 907 E. Fir St. mountvernonschools.org or 360-428-6110.

 

