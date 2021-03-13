Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some districts are holding their school board meetings electronically, while others are holding them in a combination of in person and online. For information, visit district websites.
n The Anacortes School Board will meet at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, March 18. The in-person meeting will be held at Brodniak Auditorium in Anacortes High School, 1600 20th St., Anacortes. For the sake of contact tracing, the district is inviting people to preregister to attend the in-person meeting. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. asd103.org or 360-503-1211.
n The Mount Vernon School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 17. The in-person meeting will be held at Madison Elementary School, 907 E. First St., Mount Vernon. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. mountvernonschools.org or 360-428-6110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.