n The Mount Vernon School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, via the video conferencing app Zoom. The Zoom link is zoom.us/j/596425156 and the meeting ID is 596 425 156. For more information, contact the district office at 360-428-6110. mountvernonschools.org.
n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, April 13, via the video conferencing app Zoom. The Zoom link is https://swsd.zoom.us/j/504465341. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3500.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.