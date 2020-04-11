Education news shutterstock
Shutterstock

n The Mount Vernon School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, via the video conferencing app Zoom. The Zoom link is zoom.us/j/596425156 and the meeting ID is 596 425 156. For more information, contact the district office at 360-428-6110. mountvernonschools.org.

n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, April 13, via the video conferencing app Zoom. The Zoom link is https://swsd.zoom.us/j/504465341. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3500.

 

