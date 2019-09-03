Education Briefs

￼ The Anacortes School Board will meet at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in the Anacortes High School Library, 1600 20th St. asd103.org or 360-503-1211.

￼ The Mount Vernon School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, in the high school library, 314 N. Ninth St. mountvernonschools.org or 360-428-6110

 

