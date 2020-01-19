Education news shutterstock
n The Anacortes School Board will meet at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in the high school library, 1600 20th St.. asd103.org or 360-503-1211.

n The Mount Vernon School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Little Mountain Elementary School, 1514 S. LaVenture Road. mountvernonschools.org or 360-428-6110.

 

