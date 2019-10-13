Education news shutterstock
Shutterstock

n The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, in the district office for a work session. 927 E. Fairhaven Ave. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.

n The Mount Vernon School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Washington Elementary School, 1020 McLean Road. mountvernonschools.org or 360-428-6110.

n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, in the Support Services Building, 317 Yellow Lane. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.

More from this section

Tags

Load comments