n The Anacortes School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, via the teleconference app Zoom. The public is invited to join electronically. To do so, visit the school board’s website. If you are unable to join electronically, the public is asked to limit in-person attendance, but can do so at the district office, 2200 M Avenue. asd103.org or 360-503-1211.
n The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 23, via the teleconference app Zoom. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.
n The Concrete School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 23, via the teleconference app Zoom for a work session. The board will meet again at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, via Zoom. concrete.k12.wa.us or 360-853-4000.
n The La Conner School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.
n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, March 23, in the Support Services Building, 317 Yellow Lane. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.
