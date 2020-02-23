Education news shutterstock
n The Anacortes School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 25-27, in the high school library, 1600 20th St., for public forums with each of its three top candidates to be the school district’s next superintendent. asd103.org or 360-503-1211.

n The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in the district office, 927 E. Fairhaven Ave. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.

n The Concrete School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, for a workshop and again at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, for a regular session. Both meetings will be held in the administrative building, room 111, 45389 Airport Way. concrete.k12.wa.us or 360-853-4000.

n The Conway School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in the Digital Commons, 19710 Highway 534, Mount Vernon. conway.k12.wa.us or 360-445-5785.

n The La Conner School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.

n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Sedro-Woolley High School, 1235 Third St. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.

 

